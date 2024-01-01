wrestling / News
Update on WWE Announce Teams Going Forward
January 1, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that the word backstage in WWE is that the company will go back to two-man announce teams going forward. This likely means that Michael Cole, who had been calling Smackdown with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick, will go back to RAW exclusively.
