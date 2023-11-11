Update on Plans For Men’s Wargames Match at WWE Survivor Series (SPOILERS)

As previously reported, there are said to be plans for the 4-on-4 men’s Wargames match at WWE Survivor Series to become 5-on-5. The belief is that there have been discussions for Drew McIntyre to turn heel and join the Judgment Day against Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes. Fightful Select reports that the participants on each team have been planned for a while, including McIntyre on the heel side.

The babyface side will feature the returning Randy Orton, as has been the plan since this past summer. The reveal is expected to happen before the actual event in order to curb any speculation about CM Punk returning to WWE.

It was noted that while plans can change, that hasn’t been the case recently. As of the last few months, the final participants are planned to be McIntyre and Orton.