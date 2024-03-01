Update on PPV Buys For TNA Hard to Kill, More Than Double What Bound For Glory Had

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that last month’s TNA Hard to Kill has been a huge success for the company, as it ended up with far more PPV buys than usual. In fact, it’s one of the company’s most successful shows ever. The show had 19,700 buys overall, which is more then double that of Bound for Glory (6,900, itself considered a big number for them) and Rebellion in 2021 (around 9,300, featured Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann).

If you include streaming buys, Hard to Kill will end up at around 60,000. That’s about the same as Genesis in 2006, which is the record for the company (and featured Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe). In one rural-based company, Hard to Kill actually performed better than AEW Worlds End.