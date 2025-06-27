Update on Rumored WWE Interest In CMLL Star Mistico

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that while there are rumors that WWE is interested in Mistico following his appearance at AEW Grand Slam Mexico, they have yet to make any effort to get him at this time. The WON notes that they have not heard of any orders from WWE to try and get the top stars of CMLL for AAA. It was noted that if that does happen, it would likely happen after August.

IF WWE did go for top CMLL talent, Mistico would be the top pick. He previously wrestled for the company as Sin Cara from 2011 to 2014. He said in a 2011 interview that he would like to go back so he could prove that he can be a star there.

CMLL is currently enjoying a boom, where Mistico is the top face of the company.