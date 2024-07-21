Update On Rumors Of WWE Interest In Rhio & Delta

A new report has an update on rumors that WWE has interest in independent women’s stars Rhio and Delta. It has been reported that Rhio, the PROGRESS Women’s World Champion, visited WWE Clash in the Castle with a number of independent talent last month. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan has asked about possible interest in Rhio from WWE and was told that no deal was offered or discussed at the show, nor has there been any communication in that fashion. The report also notes that Rhio would be open to an offer should one come and has a US visa, and she has plans for a run in the US coming up.

It was noted within NXT that the WWE brand was more focused on the arrivals of Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer right now, but that if there was no interest in her than Rhio would not have been invited to Clash At The Castle.

As for Delta, the Australian talent recently finished up her last dates in the country before heading overseas. Many assume she is signing with WWE, though that is not confirmed. The site notes that Delta impressed people at the Australian tryouts that took place before WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth.