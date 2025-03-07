Update on Sami Zayn After Injury Angle at WWE Elimination Chamber

As previously reported, WWE announced that Sami Zayn would be out indefinitely due to Kevin Owens hurting his neck at WWE Elimination Chamber. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Zayn is not actually hurt, obviously, and his hiatus is all an angle to put heat on Owens. The angle also wasn’t done because Zayn needed time off, and he could return at any time. While the ‘indefinitely’ would suggest he won’t wrestle at Wrestlemania, he could still get involved in the finish for the planned Owens vs. Randy Orton match.