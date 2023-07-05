wrestling / News

Update on Ticket Sales For AEW All In

July 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All In Image Credit: AEW

A new report has an updated ticket sale count for AEW All In. Wrestle Tix reports that the upcoming show in Wembley Stadium has sold 74,888 tickets, with 12,937 still available in the current setup.

That’s an increase from the 65,000-plus that was last number revealed by Tony Khan, which was just over 65,000. The show is set to be the largest in the company’s history by far.

The show takes place on August 27th and will air on PPV.

