Update on Ticket Sales For AEW All In
A new report has an updated ticket sale count for AEW All In. Wrestle Tix reports that the upcoming show in Wembley Stadium has sold 74,888 tickets, with 12,937 still available in the current setup.
That’s an increase from the 65,000-plus that was last number revealed by Tony Khan, which was just over 65,000. The show is set to be the largest in the company’s history by far.
The show takes place on August 27th and will air on PPV.
AEW All In
Sun, 27 Aug 2023, 18:00 Sun, 27 Aug 2023
Wembley Stadium, London
Available Tickets => 12,937
Current Setup => 87,825
Tickets Distributed => 74,888
The upper decks have opened up in full. More holds in the 100 levels have also been released.
Resale => 1,101
VIP =>… pic.twitter.com/VoDWDhTi7N
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) July 4, 2023
