Update On Veda Scott & Joshua Bishop’s MLW Statuses
December 3, 2023
A new report has an update on Veda Scott and Joshua Bishop’s MLW statuses. As previously reported, Scott was set to debut for the company at MLW Fightland but they announced the week before that they would not be appearing. Fightful Select reports that Scott will not be coming in as originally planned and hadn’t officially signed on with MLW.
The report also notes that Bishop has not signed full-time with the company. A deal was offered to Bishop but he preferred to work on a part-date basis for the time being.
