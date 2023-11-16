Veda Scott Says They’re Not Appearing At MLW Fightland

Veda Scott’s planned debut at MLW Fightland is off, according to Scott themselves. Scott posted to Twitter to announce that they will not be appearing at the show, as you can see below.

MLW had announced last week that Scott would debut as part of the MLW broadcast team at the November 18th show in Philadelphia.

Scott wrote:

“As a matter of clarification, I will not be appearing with MLW this weekend. Thanks for the support – I’ll see everyone a bunch of other places this month!”