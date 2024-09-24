– PWInsider has an update on the main event situation for WWE Bad Blood. As previously noted, Fightful Select recently reported that the internal plan within WWE as of last week was to have Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs. The Bloodline close out the match. However, USA Network recently published an article stating that the Hell in a Cell match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre would serve as the main event. PWInsider notes that that the match that will headline Bad Blood was a major topic of discussion backstage at WWE Raw this week.

According to PWInsider’s update, “certain circles” within WWE have been pushing for Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes headlining the event. The match will feature the two teaming up for the first time ever in a city that’s significant to both men, with Atlanta being Cody’s hometown and it being the city where Reigns played college football, hence why some people are pushing for their match to headline the show.

It’s said that the initial plan several months ago was to build the premium live event on it being the anniversary of the first Hell in a Cell match at Badd Blood, which took place on the same date in 1997. The plan was to reportedly have the Hell in a Cell match close out the show, much like it did at the inaugural Badd Blood event. Additionally, PWInsider reports that the final decision on the main event has not yet been made.

WWE Bad Blood takes place on Saturday, October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.