Updated AEW Rankings To Release After This Week’s Dynamite
AEW will release updated rankings following this week’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan confirmed via Twitter on Tuesday that the updated rankings will release following tonight’s show and that the winner of Konosuke Takeshita vs. Swerve Strickland will be the #1 men’s ranked competitor.
Khan wrote:
“The updated AEW Rankings will be released tomorrow, Wednesday night 3/27, following Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite live on TBS!
With @Takesoup’s 2024 record at 5-1 + @swerveconfident at 5-1-1,
I can confirm that the winner of tomorrow’s Takeshita vs Swerve match will be ranked #1!”
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 26, 2024
