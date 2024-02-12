Updated AEW Rankings See Hangman Page Tie With Swerve Strickland

AEW has released new Rankings following last night’s episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan posted the rankings online, as you can see below.

The rankings are as follows:

Men’s Division

World Champion: Samoa Joe

TNT Champion: Christian Cage

1. Swerve Strickland (tie)

1. Hangman Adam Page (tie)

3. Adam Copeland

4. Jon Moxley

5. Konosuke Takeshita

Women’s Division

Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

TBS Champion: Julia Hart

1. Deonna Purrazzo

2. Thunder Rosa

3. Hikaru Shida

4. Skye Blue

5. Mariah May

Tag Team Division

World Tag Team Champions: Sting & Darby Allin

1. Ricky Starks & Big Bill

2. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli

3. Top Flight

4. Private Party

5. FTR

Trios Division

World Trios Champions: The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn

1. FTR & Daniel Garcia

2. Bullet Club Gold

3. The Hardys & Mark Briscoe

4. Blackpool Combat Club

5. Dark Order