Updated AEW Rankings See Hangman Page Tie With Swerve Strickland

February 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rankings 2-11-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has released new Rankings following last night’s episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan posted the rankings online, as you can see below.

The rankings are as follows:

Men’s Division

World Champion: Samoa Joe
TNT Champion: Christian Cage
1. Swerve Strickland (tie)
1. Hangman Adam Page (tie)
3. Adam Copeland
4. Jon Moxley
5. Konosuke Takeshita

Women’s Division

Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm
TBS Champion: Julia Hart
1. Deonna Purrazzo
2. Thunder Rosa
3. Hikaru Shida
4. Skye Blue
5. Mariah May

Tag Team Division

World Tag Team Champions: Sting & Darby Allin
1. Ricky Starks & Big Bill
2. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli
3. Top Flight
4. Private Party
5. FTR

Trios Division

World Trios Champions: The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn
1. FTR & Daniel Garcia
2. Bullet Club Gold
3. The Hardys & Mark Briscoe
4. Blackpool Combat Club
5. Dark Order

