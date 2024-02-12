wrestling / News
Updated AEW Rankings See Hangman Page Tie With Swerve Strickland
AEW has released new Rankings following last night’s episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan posted the rankings online, as you can see below.
The rankings are as follows:
Men’s Division
World Champion: Samoa Joe
TNT Champion: Christian Cage
1. Swerve Strickland (tie)
1. Hangman Adam Page (tie)
3. Adam Copeland
4. Jon Moxley
5. Konosuke Takeshita
Women’s Division
Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm
TBS Champion: Julia Hart
1. Deonna Purrazzo
2. Thunder Rosa
3. Hikaru Shida
4. Skye Blue
5. Mariah May
Tag Team Division
World Tag Team Champions: Sting & Darby Allin
1. Ricky Starks & Big Bill
2. Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli
3. Top Flight
4. Private Party
5. FTR
Trios Division
World Trios Champions: The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn
1. FTR & Daniel Garcia
2. Bullet Club Gold
3. The Hardys & Mark Briscoe
4. Blackpool Combat Club
5. Dark Order
Your @AEW Rankings, as of
February 10, 2024, following tonight's
Saturday Night #AEWCollision on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/9ylUOMq8kW
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 11, 2024
