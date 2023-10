Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Tomorrow’s Collision

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including tomorrow night’s Collision. That event happens in Salt Lake City and there are currently 2,449 tickets out.

Title Tuesday Dynamite in Independence, MO on October 10 has 2,146 tickets out.

Collision in Toledo on October 14 has 1,743 tickets out.

Dynamite in Rosenberg, TX on October 18 has 2,297 tickets out.

Collision in Memphis on October 21 has 1,180 tickets out.

Dynamite in Philadelphia on October 25 has 2,602 tickets out.

Collision in Uncasville, CT on October 28 has 1,989 tickets out.

Dynamite in Louisville on November 1 has 1,612 tickets out.

Dynamite in Portland on November 8 has 1,843 tickets out.

Collision in Oakland on November 10 has 1,388 tickets out.

Rampage & Collision in Los Angeles on November 17 has 2,887 tickets out.

Full Gear in Los Angeles on November 18 has 7,843 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on November 22 has 1,395 tickets out. WWE has two shows in that city during the same week, including Smackdown and Survivor Series.

Collision in Montreal on December 5 has 2,070 tickets out.

Dynamite in Montreal on December 6 has 3,733 tickets out.