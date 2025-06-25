Updated Betting Odds For This Weekend’s WWE Night of Champions

WWE will present Night of Champions this Saturday from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The latest betting odds are now available online, via BetOnline:

Undisputed WWE Championship Match

John Cena (c) -3000 (1/30)

CM Punk +900 (9/1)

Note: Opening odds had Cena -2000 and Punk +700. Current odds indicate a 97.8% likelihood of Cena winning the match.

King of the Ring

Cody Rhodes -700 (1/7)

Randy Orton +400 (4/1)

Note: Odds give Rhodes an 87.5% likelihood of donning the crown.

Queen of the Ring

Jade Cargill -500 (1/5)

Asuka +300 (3/1)

Note: Odds give Cargill an 83.3% likelihood of donning the crown.

WWE United States Championship

Jacob Fatu (c) -200 (1/2)

Solo Sikoa +150 (3/2)

Note: Odds give Fatu a 66.7% likelihood of retaining the belt.

Street Fight

Rhea Ripley -1000 (1/10)

Raquel Rodriguez +550 (11/2)

Note: Odds give Ripley a 90.9% likelihood of winning the match.

Singles Match

Sami Zayn -180 (5/9)

Karrion Kross +140 (7/5)

Note: Odds give Zayn a 64.3% likelihood of winning the match.