Updated Brackets For AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament

March 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament Image Credit: AEW

After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, two teams advanced in the AEW World tag team championship tournament. FTR defeated The Infantry in one quarterfinal match, while Top Flight defeated Ricky Starks and Big Bill in the other. The two teams will face each other in the semifinals. That leaves the following matches left.

Semifinals:

* The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends (Dynamite, April 3)
* FTR vs. Top Flight (Date TBD)

Finals:

* The Young Bucks OR Best Friends vs. FTR OR Top Flight (Dynasty, April 21)

