Updated Brackets For AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament

After tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, two teams advanced in the AEW World tag team championship tournament. FTR defeated The Infantry in one quarterfinal match, while Top Flight defeated Ricky Starks and Big Bill in the other. The two teams will face each other in the semifinals. That leaves the following matches left.

Semifinals:

* The Young Bucks vs. Best Friends (Dynamite, April 3)

* FTR vs. Top Flight (Date TBD)

Finals:

* The Young Bucks OR Best Friends vs. FTR OR Top Flight (Dynasty, April 21)

Former 2x #AEW World Tag Team Champs FTR look to recapture the gold in this tournament. But, have to get through The Infantry first! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@DaxFTR | @CashWheelerFTR pic.twitter.com/9FDlmekwJU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2024

It’s Quarterfinal time in the AEW World Tag Team Tournament!

With The Infantry getting the upset win against the House of Black, can they make it happen again tonight?! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT! @CarlieBravo | @ShawnDean773 pic.twitter.com/FqqhpLAFzp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2024

The AEW World Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinals continues as the former champions Big Bill & Ricky Starks looks to reclaim the gold. Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@starkmanjones | @TheCaZXL pic.twitter.com/TJroufmwVN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2024