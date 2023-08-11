Update on Attendance and PPV Buys for WWE Summerslam

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has details on the business metrics for WWE Summerslam, including the attendance, PPV buys and more. As previously reported, WWE announced several broken records for the event, as well as an attendance of 59,194.

According to the WON, the show had an attendance of 51,477 with around 47,000 paid. This is in line what WrestleTix was reporting on the night of the show.

WWE SummerSlam [FINAL COUNT]

Sat • Aug 05 • 7:30 PM

Ford Field, Detroit, MI Tickets Distributed => 51,477 Announced Attendance: 59,194 pic.twitter.com/RJBZxHvSqb — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 6, 2023

The live gate was $8.5 million, which makes it the tenth highest gate in wrestling history. It moves past last year’s Clash at the Castle for that spot (which had $8,140,000). It will hold the record for biggest non-Wrestlemania gate for around three weeks, as AEW All In has hit $9 million and is expected to break it.

The average ticket price was $180.85, higher than every show other than Wrestlemania and one of the highest-priced WWE shows in history. By comparison, night one of Wrestlemania had an average ticket price of $150.58. Night two had $158.77. The record is Wrestlemania 35, which was around $234.

WWE announced that Summerslam was the third most-watched PPV on Peacock ever, behind this year’s Wrestlemania. With higher numbers on Peacock, it makes sense that the numbers for PPV buys have dropped from last year. Traditional PPV buys were at 15,900, down from last year’s 18,600. The show reportedly had over two million viewers total, only the fourth PPV in history to do that.

Of those who bought Summerslam, only 4.6% bought AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, a smaller crossover than Money in the Bank. Only 33.9% of those who bought Summerslam also bought MITB.