Updated Card For AEW All In: Texas

AEW has an updated lineup for All In: Texas following this week’s Fyter Fest. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on July 12th from Arlington, Texas and airs live on PPV:

* AEW Men’s Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone

* AEW International Championship and Continental Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada