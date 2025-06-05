wrestling / News

Updated Card For AEW All In: Texas

June 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All In: Texas Image Credit: AEW

AEW has an updated lineup for All In: Texas following this week’s Fyter Fest. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on July 12th from Arlington, Texas and airs live on PPV:

* AEW Men’s Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Mone
* AEW International Championship and Continental Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada

