Updated Card For AEW Collision Premiere

June 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision premieres this Saturday, and there’s an updated lineup for the show following Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT:

* CM Punk & FTR vs. Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus
* Miro vs. TBA
* Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho
* Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo
* We’ll hear from CM Punk

