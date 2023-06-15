wrestling / News
Updated Card For AEW Collision Premiere
June 14, 2023 | Posted by
AEW Collision premieres this Saturday, and there’s an updated lineup for the show following Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT:
* CM Punk & FTR vs. Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus
* Miro vs. TBA
* Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho
* Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo
* We’ll hear from CM Punk
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Turning Goldberg Heel In WCW, Goldberg Being Resistant
- Jeff Jarrett Says CM Punk Has To Prove Something In AEW Collision Return Match
- Ted DiBiase Praises Shawn Michaels, Recalls Lawrence Taylor’s WrestleMania 11 Match
- Kenny Omega Fires Back At Disco Inferno Over Criticism of STARDOM Spot