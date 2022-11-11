wrestling / News

Updated Card For Impact Over Drive

November 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Over Drive 2022 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact has an updated lineup for this month’s Over Drive event following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can check out the card below for the event, which take places in Louisville at on November 18th and airs on Impact! Plus:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Heath & Rhino vs. The Major Players
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Death Dollz vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans
* Impact X Division Championship Tournament Finals: Trey Miguel vs. TBD
* Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Moose
* Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Over Drive, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading