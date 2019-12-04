Updated Card For NWA Into the Fire

– The NWA has an updated card for their Into the Fire PPV after this week’s season finale of NWA Powerrr. The show takes place on December 14th from Atlanta, Georgia.

The latest card isL

* Best of Three Falls NWA Worlds Championship Match: Nick Aldis vs. James Storm

* Ashley Vox and Alyson Kay vs. Two of Melina, Thunder Rosa and Marti Belle (to be announced at the start of the match)

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Rock N’ Roll Express vs. The Wild Cards

* Ken Anderson vs. Eli Drake.

* NWA National Heavyweight Championshup Match: Colt Cabana vs. Aron Stevens vs. Ricky Starks

* Trevor Murdoch vs. The Question Mark