Updated Card For NXT Heatwave 2024

WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Heatwave following this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place on June 7th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice

* NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Chase U