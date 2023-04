AEW has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Rampage following Dynamite. You can see the full card below for the show, which airs Friday at a special 5:30 PM start time on TNT:

* Ricky Starks & Shawn Spears vs. Jay White & Juice Robinson

* Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Lethal

* Anna Jay vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* Naturally Limitless vs. TBA

* We’ll hear from The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass

* We’ll hear from The Outcasts