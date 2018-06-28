Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Updated Card For Impact Slammiversary

June 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Austin Aries Moose Slammiversary

– Following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, the company has an updated card for this year’s Slammiversary. You can see the card below. The show takes place on July 22nd and airs live on PPV.

* Impact World Championship Match: Austin Aries vs. Moose
* Knockouts Championship Match: Su Yung vs. Madison Rayne
* International Fourway Match: Rich Swann vs. Johnny Impact vs. Bone Soldier Ishimori vs. Fenix
* Mask vs. Hair Match: Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan

article topics :

Impact Slammiversary, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading