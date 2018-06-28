Updated Card For Impact Slammiversary

– Following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, the company has an updated card for this year’s Slammiversary. You can see the card below. The show takes place on July 22nd and airs live on PPV.

* Impact World Championship Match: Austin Aries vs. Moose

* Knockouts Championship Match: Su Yung vs. Madison Rayne

* International Fourway Match: Rich Swann vs. Johnny Impact vs. Bone Soldier Ishimori vs. Fenix

* Mask vs. Hair Match: Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan