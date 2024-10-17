Updated Card For NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed

NJPW has an updated card for next month’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed. You can see the latest card below for the show, which takes place on November 8th in Lowell, Massachusetts:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd vs. Kosei Fujita

* NJPW Strong Women’s Title Number One Contenders Match: Anna Jay vs. Three More TBA

* David Finlay vs. Kevin Knight

* Mustafa Ali vs. Kevin Knight

* KENTA vs. Ryohei Oiwa