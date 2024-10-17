wrestling / News
Updated Card For NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed
October 17, 2024 | Posted by
NJPW has an updated card for next month’s Fighting Spirit Unleashed. You can see the latest card below for the show, which takes place on November 8th in Lowell, Massachusetts:
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd vs. Kosei Fujita
* NJPW Strong Women’s Title Number One Contenders Match: Anna Jay vs. Three More TBA
* David Finlay vs. Kevin Knight
* Mustafa Ali vs. Kevin Knight
* KENTA vs. Ryohei Oiwa
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker On How Wrestling Is a ‘Different World’ Compared To His Era
- Matt Hardy Recalls Shane Helms’ Reinvention As Gregory Helms In 2006
- Nigel McGuinness Recalls WWE Rescinding Contract Offer in 2009, TNA Run Afterward
- Kurt Angle Recalls Getting Fined For Breaking Character, Early WWE Title Win