Updated Cards For The WWN Supported Events Over WrestleMania Weekend

– As of this time, here are the updated card for the WWN Live supported More Than Mania WrestleMania weekend shows. 411 will have live coverage of the shows.

GCW Matt Riddle’s Bloodsport (4PM ET April 5th)

* Knockout Or Submission Only Match: Low Ki vs. Matt Riddle

* No Ropes, No Pinfalls Match: Nick Gage vs. Timothy Thatcher

* No Ropes, No Pinfalls Match: Tom Lawlor vs. WALTER

* Singles Match: Chris Dickinson vs. Dan Severn

* Knockout Or Submission Only Match: Dominic Garrini vs. KTB

* Knockout Or Submission Only Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Tracy Williams

EVOLVE 102 (9PM ET April 5th)

* EVOLVE Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Matt Riddle

* Daisuke Sekimoto & Munenori Sawa vs. Timothy Thatcher & WALTER

* AR Fox vs. Will Ospreay

* Tag Team Scramble – 2 In At A Time, No Tags Needed, 1st Fall Wins It (if Dickinson & Jaka lose the fall, they will lose the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles): EVOLVE Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. The End vs. James Drake & Anthony Henry vs. Tracy Williams & Dom Garrini

* Non-Title Special Challenge Match: WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. Darby Allin

* Austin Theory vs. DJZ

EVOLVE 103 8PM ET April 6th

* The Main Event – EVOLVE vs. The World Match #1: Matt Riddle vs. Daisuke Sekimoto

* The Rivalry Goes Into Singles Competition – EVOLVE vs. The World Match #2: EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson vs. Travis Banks

* EVOLVE vs. The World Match #3: EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka vs.: Munenori Sawa

* EVOLVE vs. The World Match #4: Darby Allin vs. WALTER

* Non-Title Match: WWN Champion Keith Lee vs. Austin Theory

* AR Fox vs. DJZ vs. Jason Kincaid vs. Tracy Williams with Stokely Hathaway

* Timothy Thatcher vs. Dominic Garrini

WWN Supershow Mercury Rising 2018 9PM ET April 6th

* Main Event #1 – WWN Championship Match (if Lee is still champion): Keith Lee defends vs. Daisuke Sekimoto

* Main Event #2 – EVOLVE Championship Match (if ZSJ is still champion): Zack Sabre Jr. defends vs. Munenori Sawa

* EVOLVE Tag Team Championship Match (if Catch Point are still champions): Chris Dickinson & Jaka defend vs. WALTER & Timothy Thatcher

* Please note all the above matches will still happen whether the championships are on the line or not

* SHINE Championship Match: LuFisto defends vs. Holidead

* Matt Riddle vs. Will Ospreay

* Darby Allin, DJZ & Trey Miquel vs. Austin Theory, Travis Banks & Zachery Wentz

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 2 (12:55AM ET April 7th)

* The Clusterfuck Match

* Nick Gage vs. Penta El 0M

* WALTER vs. Carl Pierre Oulette

* Mike Quackenbush vs. Davis Starr

* Joey Janela vs. Great Sasuke

SHIMMER 100 CARD (5PM ET April 7th)

* Chelsea Green & Bitt baker vs. Charli Evans & Jessica Troy

* Cheerleader Melissa vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* Madison Eagles vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Nicole Matthews vs. Toni Storm

* SHIMER Tag Team Title Match: Champions Leva Bates & Delilah Doom vs. Lufisto & Hudson Envy

* Heart of SHIMMER Title match: Champion Shazza Mckenzie vs. Tessa Blanchard

* SHIMMER Title Match: Champion Nicole Savoy vs. Mercedes Martinez