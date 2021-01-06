wrestling / News
Updated Impact Genesis Lineup
January 5, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for this weekend’s Genesis Impact! Plus event. The company has has the following updated lineup for the show, which takes place on Saturday and airs live on Impact! Plus:
* I Quit Match: Moose vs. Willie Mack
* Super X-Cup Tournament Finals
* Super X-Cup Tournament Semifinals
* Super X-Cup Tournament First Round: Ace Austin vs. Suicide
* Super X-Cup Tournament First Round: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake
* Super X-Cup Tournament First Round: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar
* Super X-Cup Tournament First Round: KC Navarro vs. Blake CHristian
* Jazz vs. Jordynne Grace
