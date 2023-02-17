Updated Impact No Surrender Card

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich

* Impact World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Brian Myers vs. PCO vs. Steve Maclin vs. Heath

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Death Dollz vs. The Hex

* IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Moose

* Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, & KUSHIDA)vs. Bullet Club Ace Austin, Chris Bey, & KENTA

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw

* Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Kon

* Busted Open Live with Tommy Dreamer & Bully Ray