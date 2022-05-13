Updated Lineup For Impact Slammiversary

Impact has an updated lineup for Slammiversary following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on June 19th and airs live on PPV:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young

* Impact X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Ace Austin vs. Kenny King vs. Four More TBD

* Impact Knockouts Championship Queen of the Mountain Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo