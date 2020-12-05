wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for NJPW Super J-Cup 2020: KENTA Set for Tag Team Match
– NJPW has announced the updated lineup for this month’s Super J-Cup 2020 event. As noted, the event will feature a one-night, eight-man tournament.
* Super J-Cup Round 1: Clark Connors vs Chris Bey
* Super J-Cup Round 1: ACH vs TJP
* Super J-Cup Round 1: Rey Horus vs Blake Christian
* Super J-Cup Round 1: Lio Rush vs ELP
* Super J-Cup Semi-Finals
* Super J-Cup Semi-Finals
* Super J-Cup Finals
* Non-Tournament Tag Team Match: HIKULEO and KENTA vs. Karl Fredericks and Ren Narita
The 2020 Super J-Cup event will be held at the New Japan LA Dojo. The event will be streamed live on NJPW World in English. The card will also be available on FITE TV for $12.99.
