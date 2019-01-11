Here is the updated lineup for ROH Honor Reigns Supreme, which happens Sunday at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina.

* ROH World Title: Jay Lethal (c) vs. Dalton Castle

* Jeff Cobb vs. Shane Taylor vs. Rhett Titus vs. Jonathan Gresham – If Cobb loses, he will defend TV title against the winner

* ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom vs. Hurricane Helms & Luchasaurus & Delirious

* ROH Women of Honor Title: Kelly Klein (c) vs. Jenny Rose

* Villain Enterprises vs. ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes & Silas Young

* Mark Haskins vs. Beer City Bruiser