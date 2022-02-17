Updated Lineup for This Weekend’s AAA Rey de Reyes

– Lucha Libre AAA is set to hold the promotion’s 25th annual Rey de Reyes event on Saturday, February 19. The card will be streamed live on FITE TV at 9:00 pm ET. Joe Dombrowski and Larry Dallas will be providing English commentary for the card.

The event is being held at the Estadio Universitario Beto Ávila in Veracruz, Mexico. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AAA Rey de Reyes 2022: Psycho Clown vs. Cibernetico vs. Laredo Ki vs. a surprise competitor vs. Bandido.

* AAA Mega Championship: Hijo del Vikingo vs. John Hennigan (Morrison)

* The Lucha Brothers vs Dragon Lee & Dralistico

* La Empresa (Sam Adonis & DMT Azul & Puma King) vs. La Familia Real (L.A. Park & Hijo De la Park & L.A Park Jr) vs. NGO (Sanson & Cuatrero & Forastero)

* Maravilla vs. Lady Shani vs. Flammer vs. Surprise competitor to determine the number one contender for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship

* Willie Mack & Mr. Iguana & Nino Hamburguesa vs. Psicosis & Abismo Negro Jr. & Latigo

* Villano III Jr & La Hiedra vs. Octagon Jr & Sexy Star vs. Arez & Chik Tornamenta