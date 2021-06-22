wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For This Week’s NWA Powerrr
June 21, 2021 | Posted by
The NWA has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Powerrr. The company announced on Monday that Nick Aldis and Kamille of Strictly Business will speak about the NWA being “against” them, plus more. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which airs at 6:05 PM ET on FITE TV:
* Nick Aldis & Kamille speak
* NWA National Championship Match Qualifier: Thomas Latimer vs. Parrow vs. Chris Adonis
* Slice Boogie vs. Crimson
* Mims vs. Masked Man
I love the old school feel of these posters, don't you?
A blockbuster episode of #NWAPowerrr is on deck week on @FiteTV! See you Tuesday at 6:05ET. #Empowerrr #NWA73https://t.co/0pdLvIXQGy pic.twitter.com/f2ErqjfgJh
— Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) June 21, 2021