Updated Lineup For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

The NWA has an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Powerrr. The company announced on Monday that Nick Aldis and Kamille of Strictly Business will speak about the NWA being “against” them, plus more. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which airs at 6:05 PM ET on FITE TV:

* Nick Aldis & Kamille speak

* NWA National Championship Match Qualifier: Thomas Latimer vs. Parrow vs. Chris Adonis

* Slice Boogie vs. Crimson

* Mims vs. Masked Man