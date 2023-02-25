Updated Lineup for Tomorrow’s ICW Square Go on FITE TV

– Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) will present its Square Go event tomorrow, February 26 live on FITE TV. Here’s the full announcement and card:

INSANE CHAMPIONSHIP WRESTLING RETURNS TO FITE

ICW Square Go will stream live on Sunday 26 February

GLASGOW, Scot. – For the first-time ever, Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) will stream its Square Go event live on FITE on Sunday 26 February.

The announcement comes after ICW announced the end of its contract with global entertainment juggernaut WWE, which saw independent professional wrestling programming removed from its streaming platform, WWE Network.

The Square Go event features the competition for the prestigious Square Go briefcase which grants the winner an ICW Title Match at a time of their choosing within twelve months. Thirty wrestlers will compete for the coveted briefcase in an over-the-top rope, elimination match with five entrants drawn at random to enter the ring with foreign objects. In the past, objects have included everything from steel chairs; a block of cheese; and even a kitchen sink.

Past winners of the Square Go have included WWE Superstars Wolfgang; Joe Coffey; and ICW original, Stevie Boy.

Already confirmed:

ICW Square Go Match

ICW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Kenny Williams vs Leyton Buzzard

ICW Women’s World Championship Match: Rhio vs Molly Spartan

ICW Zero-G Championship Match: Saqib Ali vs Theo Doros

ICW Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Team vs K.O.E

Fans can enjoy the 2023 Square Go in-person by purchasing remaining tickets at universe.com/icw or purchase the official live stream now for $12.99 at bit.ly/ICWSquareGoFITE