WWE COO Brad Blum Has Resigned From The Company

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE COO Brad Blum tendered his resignation from the company on May 1. It was said to be his own decision and he wasn’t forced out.

Blum has worked for WWE since 2006, where he was Vince McMahon’s EVP and Chief of Staff from 2006-2019, before taking over WWE operations in 2020. He reportedly solely to Nick Khan and was responsible for overseeing Corporate Strategy, Marketing, Corporate Communications, Creative Services, IT & Technology, Insights & Analytics, Real Estate & Facilities, and Corporate Travel. He was EVP of Operations through last year, when he was made COO after the Endeavor merger.

Of note is that Blum was Corporate officer #2 in the lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis from former staffer Janel Grant. The lawsuit stated that when McMahon met Grant, he set up a meeting with Blum. Blum allegedly didn’t ask very many questions before hiring her for the legal department for $75,000 a year. In February 2020, Grant claims that McMahon told her Blum warned him about the rumors about their relationship and so she was moved to another department.

PWInsider adds that there’s no word on when Blum will finish up with WWE, but it’s expected to be soon. He originally left WWE after McMahon “retired” following reports of sexual misconduct by the Wall Street Journal. When McMahon returned to sell WWE to Endeavor, Blum also returned. He was considered a “McMahon guy” and several sources have wondered if Blum is leaving WWE due to McMahon launching a new professional project.