Wildkat Wrestling has announced the following lineup for tonight's event at the John Curtis Gym in River Ridge, Louisiana tonight. Trevor Murdoch will face Brady Pierce for the WKS Heavyweight Championship, and more:

TONIGHT!

Today is the day! WILDKAT SPORTS returns with another ACTION PACKED show! Don’t miss our first family friendly event of the new year!

Don't miss the first WILDKAT WRESTLING event of 2023! #WildKatSports returns to John Curtis Gym in River Ridge, Louisiana on Saturday, January 21st 2023! Tickets start at only $15! An incredible card, including:

•WKS HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP:

TREVOR MURDOCH 🆚️ BRADY PIERCE

•DANNY FLAMINGO 🆚️ CHRIS STEELER

•SHEEVA 🆚️ KILLA KATE

•PJ HAWX 🆚️ JACE VALOR

•MATT LANCIE 🆚️ RYAN DAVIDSON

• WKS TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP:

SLIME SZN 🆚️ THE CAUSE

•REVOLUTION CHAMPIONSHIP:

CHUCK DEVINE 🆚️ RHETT TITUS

WILDKAT is BACK JANUARY 21ST! DON’T MISS IT!