Updated Lineup For UWN Primetime Live PPV
The UWN has an updated lineup for Sunday’s Primetime Live PPV on FITE TV. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Sunday at 8 PM ET on FITE, per PWInsider:
* UWN Heritage Championship Match: Zicky Dice vs. TBA
* Rickey Shane Page vs. Karl Fredericks
* EJ Sparks vs. Titus Alexander vs. Adriel Noctis
* Midnight Heat vs. The Bollywood Boyz
* Alex Gracia vs Zeda Zhang
