Updated Lineup for Impact Wrestling Sacrifice 2020
February 20, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has released the following updated lineup for Sacrifice 2020. The event is scheduled for later this Saturday.
* Impact Wrestling Championship: Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. X-Division Champion Ace Austin
* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Havok
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: The North (c) vs. The Rascalz
* Rhino vs Moose
* Daga vs. Jake Crist
* Joey Ryan vs. Johnny Swinger
* Jay Bradley vs. Willie Mack
* Sawyer Fulton & Dave Crist vs. Larry D & Acey Romero
Sacrifice will be held on February 22 at the Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky. It will be streamed live on Impact+.
