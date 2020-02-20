Updated Lineup for Impact Wrestling Sacrifice 2020

– Impact Wrestling has released the following updated lineup for Sacrifice 2020. The event is scheduled for later this Saturday.

* Impact Wrestling Championship: Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. X-Division Champion Ace Austin

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Havok

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship: The North (c) vs. The Rascalz

* Rhino vs Moose

* Daga vs. Jake Crist

* Joey Ryan vs. Johnny Swinger

* Jay Bradley vs. Willie Mack

* Sawyer Fulton & Dave Crist vs. Larry D & Acey Romero

Sacrifice will be held on February 22 at the Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky. It will be streamed live on Impact+.