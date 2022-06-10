wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For NWA Alwayz Ready, Matches Set For Pre-Show
The NWA has an updated lineup for Alwayz Ready this weekend, with a free pre-show announced. The company has the following updated card for the show, which takes place on June 11th from Knoxville, Tennessee:
* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis (Match to Be Changed)
* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King
* NWA World Television Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Mims
* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Jax Dane vs. Chris Adonis
* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide vs. PJ Hawx
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion vs. Commonwealth Connection
* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex vs. The Pretty Empowered
* Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch
* Natalia Markova vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Samual Shaw appears
* Pre-Show Match: Jake Dumas vs. Rodney Mack
* Pre-Show Match: AJ Cazana & TBA vs. The Fixers vs. Kerry Morton & Ricky Morton