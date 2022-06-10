Updated Lineup For NWA Alwayz Ready, Matches Set For Pre-Show

The NWA has an updated lineup for Alwayz Ready this weekend, with a free pre-show announced. The company has the following updated card for the show, which takes place on June 11th from Knoxville, Tennessee:

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis (Match to Be Changed)

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King

* NWA World Television Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Mims

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Jax Dane vs. Chris Adonis

* NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide vs. PJ Hawx

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion vs. Commonwealth Connection

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex vs. The Pretty Empowered

* Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch

* Natalia Markova vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Samual Shaw appears

* Pre-Show Match: Jake Dumas vs. Rodney Mack

* Pre-Show Match: AJ Cazana & TBA vs. The Fixers vs. Kerry Morton & Ricky Morton