Updated Lineup For NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

WWE named four competitors for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. As noted, Wednesday’s episode saw the announcement of the inaugural Women’s Breakout Tournament which kicks off on May 10th. In addition to the prevously-reported Arianna Grace, the following names were confirmed for the tournament:

* Lash Legend

* Kiana James

* Sloane Jacobs

The remaining competitors are likely to be announced on next week’s Spring Breakin’ episode of NXT.