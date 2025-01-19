Updated Lineup For QPW Super Slam II

Fightful Select has the updated lineup for Qatar Pro Wrestling’s QPW Super Slam II, which happens on February 21 and 22. It includes:

* Mustafa Ali vs. Alofa

* Nic Nemeth vs. Matt Cardona

* Axel Tischer vs. White Eagle

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Dynamite Kid

* Bobby Lashley vs. Brian Cage

* Alberto Del Rio vs. The Maharaja

* Rage & Piero the Clown vs. Enzo Amore & Minoru Suzuki

* Fallah Bahh vs. Chris Raaber

* King of the Ladder match: Caprice Coleman (c) vs. Sky Drako vs. El Reverso vs. Psycho vs. Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Shaheen

* Qatar Championship: Classy Ali vs. Cash Flo

* Tito Hatem vs. Matt Cross vs. Mo Jabari