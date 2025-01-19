wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For QPW Super Slam II

January 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fightful Select has the updated lineup for Qatar Pro Wrestling’s QPW Super Slam II, which happens on February 21 and 22. It includes:

* Mustafa Ali vs. Alofa
* Nic Nemeth vs. Matt Cardona
* Axel Tischer vs. White Eagle
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Dynamite Kid
* Bobby Lashley vs. Brian Cage
* Alberto Del Rio vs. The Maharaja
* Rage & Piero the Clown vs. Enzo Amore & Minoru Suzuki
* Fallah Bahh vs. Chris Raaber
* King of the Ladder match: Caprice Coleman (c) vs. Sky Drako vs. El Reverso vs. Psycho vs. Hijo Del Vikingo vs. Shaheen
* Qatar Championship: Classy Ali vs. Cash Flo
* Tito Hatem vs. Matt Cross vs. Mo Jabari

