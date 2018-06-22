Updated Lineup For WWE’s Madison Square Garden Show – Undertaker & Ronda Rousey’s Opponents, More

– WWE has updated the lineup for their July 7th show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The new lineup for the show includes The Undertaker and Ronda Rousey’s opponents for the show. It makes Undertaker’s first MSG appearance since 2010 and Rousey’s WWE debut in the venue:

* The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman vs. Elias, Baron Corbin, and Kevin Owens

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

* Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey (Guest referee: Alexa Bliss)

Also advertised: Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy, Jinder Mahal, Bobby Lashley, Bayley, Natalya, Bobby Roode and more.\