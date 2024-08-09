Updated Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for tonight’s show, which airs live on FOX:

* WWE United States Championship #1 Contenders Match: Santos Escobar vs. Andrade

* WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: DIY vs. Pretty Deadly

* Jade Cargill vs. Alba Fyre

* Street Profits vs. A-Town Down Under

* Roman Reigns returns to Smackdown

* LA Knight holds a US Title celebration