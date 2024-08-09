wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
August 9, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for tonight’s show, which airs live on FOX:
* WWE United States Championship #1 Contenders Match: Santos Escobar vs. Andrade
* WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: DIY vs. Pretty Deadly
* Jade Cargill vs. Alba Fyre
* Street Profits vs. A-Town Down Under
* Roman Reigns returns to Smackdown
* LA Knight holds a US Title celebration