Updated Lineups for This Week’s WrestlePro Alaska Events

– WrestlePro Alaska is holding two events later this week. Below are the updated lineups for Zero Hour in Palmer at the Borough Gym in Palmer, Alaska on January 20, along with Winter Rumble in Anchorage at the Arctic Rec Center:

WrestlePro Alaska Zero Hour (Jan. 20):

* WrestlePro Interim Champion LSG vs. Tyler Payne

* WrestlePro Tag Team Champions Team Payne vs. Ace of Space Academy (GKM & MSG)

* Joey Janela vs Kevin Matthews

* Dan Maff vs KERR

* Cheeseburger vs AJ Radical vs Kid Money

* Chris Wilde vs Yoscifer El

* Fallah Bahh vs Jett Lucas

* Mixed Tag: Pretty Proper (Lady Frost & Victor Benjamin) vs Auron West & Aurora

* Colton Charles vs Jerry Bishop

WrestlePro Alaska Winter Rumble (Jan. 21):

* WrestlePro Interim Champion LSG vs Jerry Bishop

* WrestlePro Alaska Tag Team Champions Team Payne vs Fallah Bahh & Kevin Matthews

* 907 Pro Wrestling Champions Tyler Payne vs Kid Money vs Joey Janela

* WrestlePro Womens Champion Lady Frost vs Aurora

* Last Man Standing: Dan Maff vs Bobcat McDillon

* 8 Way Anchorage Anarchy Match: Cheeseburger vs Victor Benjamin vs GKM vs Max St Giovanni vs AJ Radical vs Auron West vs Calvin James vs Rod Savage

* Yoscifer El vs KERR

* 30 Man Winter Rumble