Various News: Updated Lineups for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, UWN Primetime Live

October 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling - Rich Swann

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV and Twitch at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated Impact Wrestling lineup:

* Will Rich Swann be cleared to compete for Bound for Glory?
* Madman Fulton vs. Doc Gallows
* Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae
* Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Havok & Nevaeh vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie

– Also set for tonight is the fifth episode of United Wrestling Network’s weekly Primetime Live PPV series. Here’s the updated card for tonight on FITE TV:

* Chris Masters vs. Fred Rosser (Darren Young)
* Elayna Black vs. Heather Monroe
* Joseph vs. Kubrick for the UWN TV Title Match
* Alexander Hammerstone set to defend the West Coast Pro Title
* A major announcement

