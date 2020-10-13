Various News: Updated Lineups for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, UWN Primetime Live

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV and Twitch at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated Impact Wrestling lineup:

* Will Rich Swann be cleared to compete for Bound for Glory?

* Madman Fulton vs. Doc Gallows

* Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae

* Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Havok & Nevaeh vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie

– Also set for tonight is the fifth episode of United Wrestling Network’s weekly Primetime Live PPV series. Here’s the updated card for tonight on FITE TV:

* Chris Masters vs. Fred Rosser (Darren Young)

* Elayna Black vs. Heather Monroe

* Joseph vs. Kubrick for the UWN TV Title Match

* Alexander Hammerstone set to defend the West Coast Pro Title

* A major announcement