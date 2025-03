Updated Lineups For MLP Mayhem

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has updated cards for next weekend’s MLP Mayhem shows. You can see the updated cards below for the two-night event, which takes place on March 14th and 15th in Windsor, Ontario and airs live on Triller TV+:

March 14th:

* NWA Championship Match: Tom Latimer vs. Bishop Dyer

* Oceanic Championship Match: Mo Jabari vs. Stu Grayson vs. Taiji Ishimori vs. Brent Banks vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark vs. Rich Swann

* MLP Canadian Women’s Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Zoe Sager vs. Kylie Rae

* MLP Canadian Women’s Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Gisele Shaw vs. Laynie Luck

* MLP Canadian Women’s Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Taylor Rising vs. Beaa Moss

* MLP Canadian Women’s Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Serena Deeb vs. Aurora Teeves

* Sheldon Jean vs. Kaito Kiyomiya

March 15th:

* MLP Canadian Women’s Championship Tournament Semifinals: Competitors TBD

* Street Fight: PCO vs. Michael Allen Richard Clark

* Mike Bennett & Matt Taven vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight

* Tom Latimer & Matt Cardona vs. Billy Gunn & Bishop Dyer

* Rohan Raja vs. Rich Swann

Also set to appear: Aiden Prince, Alex Zayne, Bhupinder Gujjar, Blake Christian, El Reverso, Jade Chung, Sam Leterna