Updated Lineups Revealed For Wrestle Kingdom 15

We have updated lineups for both nights of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15. The lineups were announced during a press conference on Tuesday night (per the NJPW Global Twitter account) that the following matches are now official for the two-night PPV:

Night One (January 4th)

* IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships Match: Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi

* IWGP Tag Team Championships Match: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi vs. Guerrillas of Destiny

* Will Ospreay vs. Kazuchika Okada

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

* KENTA vs. Juice Robinson

* 22-Man New Japan Rambo

Night Two (January 5th):

* IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships Match: Tetsuya Naito or Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White

* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi or El Phantasmo

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships Match: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato

* KOPW2021 Four Way Match: Final Four Competitors from New Japan Rambo

* SANADA vs. EVIL

The shows will stream on New Japan World.