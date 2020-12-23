wrestling / News
Updated Lineups Revealed For Wrestle Kingdom 15
We have updated lineups for both nights of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15. The lineups were announced during a press conference on Tuesday night (per the NJPW Global Twitter account) that the following matches are now official for the two-night PPV:
Night One (January 4th)
* IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships Match: Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi
* IWGP Tag Team Championships Match: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi vs. Guerrillas of Destiny
* Will Ospreay vs. Kazuchika Okada
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great-O-Khan
* Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo
* KENTA vs. Juice Robinson
* 22-Man New Japan Rambo
Night Two (January 5th):
* IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships Match: Tetsuya Naito or Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White
* NEVER Openweight Championship Match: Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Taiji Ishimori vs. Hiromu Takahashi or El Phantasmo
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships Match: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato
* KOPW2021 Four Way Match: Final Four Competitors from New Japan Rambo
* SANADA vs. EVIL
The shows will stream on New Japan World.
More Trending Stories
- Magnum TA Explains What Happened Between Tessa Blanchard and Impact, Says Impact Was ‘Paying Her Peanuts’
- Jeff Hardy on His 2002 Ladder Match With The Undertaker, How Much Undertaker Helped Him
- EC3 On Changing His Character From Impact to NXT, Being Inspired By American Psycho, Keeping His Name
- Eric Bischoff On Initial Discussions Of Buying WCW, How He Would’ve Changed PPVs, Scott Steiner As WCW Champion