Updated List of Matches For The ROH/NJPW Global Wars Tour – Streaming Info Announced

– ROH confirmed the following matches for their 2017 Global Wars tour dates. The shows will feature stars from New Japan Pro Wrestling, which will take place in Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Chicago and Columbus, Ohio later this month. The October 15th event will be available on iPPV for $20, you will be able to watch the other shows live on ROHWrestling.com with a ringside membership…

Thursday, October 12 in Buffalo, NY:

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. The Kingdom

* Will Ospreay vs. Punishment Martinez

* Hiromi Takahashi vs. Christopher Daniels

* Mark Briscoes & War Machine vs. Minoru Suzuki & Killer Elite Squad

* Adam Page vs. KUSHIDA

* Kazarian vs. Jay Lethal

* YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano vs. Marty Scurll & Cody

* Coast 2 Coast (LSG and Shaheem Ali) vs. The Dawgs (Rhett Titus and Will Ferrara)

Friday, October 13 in Pittsburgh, PA:

* Will Ospreay & YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano vs. ROH champion Cody Rhodes & IWGP United States champion Kenny Omega & Marty Scurll

* Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer) vs. War Machine

* Silas Young vs. Minoru Suzuki

Saturday, October 14 event in Columbus:

* ROH champion Cody Rhodes vs. KUSHIDA

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. Flip Gordon & Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor

* Chaos (Toru Yano, Will Ospreay and Yoshi-Hashi) vs. Suzuki-gun (Davey Boy Smith Jr., Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki)

Sunday, October 15 in Villa Park, Illinois at the Odeum:

* IWGP United States champion Kenny Omega vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Bullet Club (Cody, Adam Page, & The Young Bucks) vs. Search & Destroy (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Jay White, & Jonathan Gresham)

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Marty Scurll

* Flip Gordon vs. Will Ospreay