wrestling / News

Updated List of New Content Arriving on Peacock & WWE Network in May

April 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Network Peacock

WWE Network News has announced some upcoming debut dates for new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock starting next month. As noted, the WWE Untold documentary special on Diesel and Shawn Michaels, Two Dudes With Attitude, will debut on May 2. Here’s the upcoming content release dates list:

May 2– WWE Untold: Two Dudes With Attitudes
May 9 – WWE Chronicle: Damian Priest
May 11 – The Best of WWE: Wrestlemania Rematches
May 16 – WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam
May 17 – WWF Wrestling Challenge
May 18 – The Best of WWE: Rob Van Dam
May 23 – The Best of WWE: Andre the Giant

