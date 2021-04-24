Updated List of New Content Arriving on Peacock & WWE Network in May

– WWE Network News has announced some upcoming debut dates for new content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock starting next month. As noted, the WWE Untold documentary special on Diesel and Shawn Michaels, Two Dudes With Attitude, will debut on May 2. Here’s the upcoming content release dates list:

May 2– WWE Untold: Two Dudes With Attitudes

May 9 – WWE Chronicle: Damian Priest

May 11 – The Best of WWE: Wrestlemania Rematches

May 16 – WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam

May 17 – WWF Wrestling Challenge

May 18 – The Best of WWE: Rob Van Dam

May 23 – The Best of WWE: Andre the Giant