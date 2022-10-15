Updated List Of TV Shows Roman Reigns Is Advertised For Leading Up To Crown Jewel and Survivor Series

Roman Reigns is booked for very few TV dates leading up to the Crown Jewel and Survivor Series PPVs next month. They include:

October 28: Smackdown in St. Louis, MO. This may be a double taping, as there is no Smackdown event advertised on November 4 due to Crown Jewel on November 5.

October 31: RAW in Dallas, TX.

November 11: Smackdown in Indianapolis, IN

November 18: Smackdown in Hartford, CT.

He’s not booked for the November 21 RAW in Albany or the November 25 Smackdown in Providence, both of which are the go-home shows for Survivor Series.