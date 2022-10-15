wrestling / News
Updated List Of TV Shows Roman Reigns Is Advertised For Leading Up To Crown Jewel and Survivor Series
October 15, 2022 | Posted by
Roman Reigns is booked for very few TV dates leading up to the Crown Jewel and Survivor Series PPVs next month. They include:
October 28: Smackdown in St. Louis, MO. This may be a double taping, as there is no Smackdown event advertised on November 4 due to Crown Jewel on November 5.
October 31: RAW in Dallas, TX.
November 11: Smackdown in Indianapolis, IN
November 18: Smackdown in Hartford, CT.
He’s not booked for the November 21 RAW in Albany or the November 25 Smackdown in Providence, both of which are the go-home shows for Survivor Series.