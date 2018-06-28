wrestling / News
Updated List of Participants at WWE Tryout
– PWInsider has more names of the participants at this week’s WWE Performance Center tryouts. You can see the updated list from the tryouts below:
* Former Impact Knockouts Champion Chelsea Green
* Northeast independent wrestler Max Castor
* 24-year old Duke University football player Shaquille Powell
* Former Impact star Robbie E.
* 28 year old former NFL player Terence “TJ” Barnes.
* La Rosa Negra from Puerto Rico
* Northeast independent wrestler Rory Gulak (the younger brother of WWE star Drew Gulak)
* Canadian tag team 3.0, Scott Parker and Shane Matthews
* CHIKARA’s Blaster McMassive
* Mid-West independent talent Jake Omen