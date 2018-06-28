Quantcast

 

Updated List of Participants at WWE Tryout

June 28, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Performance Center

PWInsider has more names of the participants at this week’s WWE Performance Center tryouts. You can see the updated list from the tryouts below:

* Former Impact Knockouts Champion Chelsea Green
* Northeast independent wrestler Max Castor
* 24-year old Duke University football player Shaquille Powell
* Former Impact star Robbie E.
* 28 year old former NFL player Terence “TJ” Barnes.
* La Rosa Negra from Puerto Rico
* Northeast independent wrestler Rory Gulak (the younger brother of WWE star Drew Gulak)
* Canadian tag team 3.0, Scott Parker and Shane Matthews
* CHIKARA’s Blaster McMassive
* Mid-West independent talent Jake Omen

