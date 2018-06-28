Updated List of Participants at WWE Tryout

– PWInsider has more names of the participants at this week’s WWE Performance Center tryouts. You can see the updated list from the tryouts below:

* Former Impact Knockouts Champion Chelsea Green

* Northeast independent wrestler Max Castor

* 24-year old Duke University football player Shaquille Powell

* Former Impact star Robbie E.

* 28 year old former NFL player Terence “TJ” Barnes.

* La Rosa Negra from Puerto Rico

* Northeast independent wrestler Rory Gulak (the younger brother of WWE star Drew Gulak)

* Canadian tag team 3.0, Scott Parker and Shane Matthews

* CHIKARA’s Blaster McMassive

* Mid-West independent talent Jake Omen